By the Numbers: Peloton laying off 2,800 employees as demand plunges

Demand for Peloton is dropping as exercisers return to the gym. The company has now announced major layoffs, and its CEO is stepping down.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live