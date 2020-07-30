By the Numbers: Renters face evictions amid pandemic

As President Donald Trump removes an Obama-era housing rule, millions of Americans face evictions, with minority communities likely to be hit the hardest.
1:18 | 07/30/20

Transcript for By the Numbers: Renters face evictions amid pandemic

