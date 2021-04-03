By the Numbers: State budgets during COVID

More
As the Senate considers billions in federal aid to state and local governments, here's a look at how states and cities have been affected.
1:17 | 03/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: State budgets during COVID

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"As the Senate considers billions in federal aid to state and local governments, here's a look at how states and cities have been affected.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76239837","title":"By the Numbers: State budgets during COVID","url":"/US/video/numbers-state-budgets-covid-76239837"}