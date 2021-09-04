By the Numbers: Surging border crossings

More
More unaccompanied children crossed the U.S.-Mexico border last month than ever recorded, and overall, U.S. authorities apprehended more migrants than they have in decades.
1:02 | 04/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Surging border crossings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"More unaccompanied children crossed the U.S.-Mexico border last month than ever recorded, and overall, U.S. authorities apprehended more migrants than they have in decades.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76958185","title":"By the Numbers: Surging border crossings","url":"/US/video/numbers-surging-border-crossings-76958185"}