Nurse under investigation after posting on anti-vaccination page

She works at a Texas hospital where a toddler tested positive for measles.
0:24 | 08/28/18

Transcript for Nurse under investigation after posting on anti-vaccination page
Also in the Houston area a nurse there is under investigation for message you posted on social media about a boy with measles. She works at Texas Children's Hospital where the boy is being treated posting a message there on an anti vaccine site saying. I saw my first measles case this week a kid was super sick sick enough to be admitted today icu. Well the nurses no longer seeing patients as she's being investigated for disclosing the boy's condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

