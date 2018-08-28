Transcript for Nurse under investigation after posting on anti-vaccination page

Also in the Houston area a nurse there is under investigation for message you posted on social media about a boy with measles. She works at Texas Children's Hospital where the boy is being treated posting a message there on an anti vaccine site saying. I saw my first measles case this week a kid was super sick sick enough to be admitted today icu. Well the nurses no longer seeing patients as she's being investigated for disclosing the boy's condition.

