Transcript for Former NY Gov. George Pataki reflects on Sept. 11

As we approach the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks we commemorate not just that fateful day. But does slow and painful recovery process. Then governor George Pataki was one of those charged with aiding in search and rescue efforts in guiding the State of New York through the aftermath of the attack. And government attack he joins us now with a look back governor thanks so much. For being here I'm curious what's your most vivid memory from that day. Oh loss limited memories to me. There's huge purses when I saw the towers actually come down and others are terrific sense of loss of how money. Wonderful people are trapped in those hours are going to be died and bends and grow. The second is that evening when I was out of ground zero is of claims arising from the truck but I'll end here you get a taste you can see it wasn't like it was clear air from an Easter too hot summer release silenced all of rubble and dust and debris and X it was just a senior editors Adams. Adams doctor isn't trowel and dozens of soon horrific images from that date and willow and speed with a friend. A lot of first responders rack grounds here that day of course are now facing serious health problems. As a consequence of the top discs toxic dust at that say that you're referring to so when you look back do you think it was a failure to protect the health. Of our first responders there. I doesn't sell your city and give the success of the morning and then at what they were doing was extremely dangerous you know we were told air quality was okay and obviously wasn't. I am not that day and tried for hours a day for weeks and months thereafter should firefighters construction workers citizens in taste work on that pop on the rubble risking their lives and try it first say. There's fellow human beings and ultimately recover as many remains possible and they were incredibly courageous they really inspired not just yard I think they inspired America and the world and now too many of them are 67 died in the cause that air quality wasn't what it represents. I think we don't live not just a debt of gratitude we over the wall or help. With medical treatments with examinations and support for the Kremlin's. And I now on that note you recently called for more funding. To aid in that help that you're describing do you think enough has been done for those who were affected by their work on 9/11 N and in them. Weeks and months after. I don't think he'd never do enough for the people who respondent was is surgeon general and there was a lot of that goes to what the future was going to be you know we're going to be more attacks we didn't know from Aaron it was going to be the same contradictory. And yet people watched mind that and saw that terrorists or other stress under horrible conditions. So we can never do enough of them it's not just remember remember this I believe we are appropriately done. Ground zero the memorial but helping them and their families. As they go forward. With these health consequences. So what is this twentieth anniversary mean to you and how are you commemorated. In. This is a tough for a they're all tough. Oh lead at ground zero better suit. Names are read in the bills were wrong when the planes hit and the towers came down. And resident for twenty years policy family members or don't general wound pardon. Shed a few cheers them. I'll see firefighters and tendencies usually solo song on weird day here today complains that it will. Oregon. Say I knew each other. But I hope I really holes they're declining years later. I can look to the future Wednesday. Army integrated place. And if you look at Lohan and we are a memorial. It is something there. Yeah exactly yes I posted on the memories those who died tells Sorin to those who warm glow on September 11. And it does and movements and are everywhere it. Yeah we still an enormous commerce renounce violence siren office hours culminating Austrians are. And I thought there twenty years later married have similar tack we deny it and you had us any sort of a victory after September 11 but. I have to say that I just. An enormously troubled. By it. Biden's actions in Afghanistan. I think they had inspired she had us Mosul eight Amerigroup around the globe with greater desire to do damage costs France. Shooters. Scare our allies certain they might not be able work. Longer feel they can trust us but things are difficult so I hope that this didn't kind of closure where one here urged. We have rebuilt we have this wonderful memorial on commerce and taught for our community in lower Manhattan and we are safe. We can still put first are no longer sure we can say that list are. Former New York governor George the tacky we appreciate your time today thank you sir. Thank you so much less than you know.

