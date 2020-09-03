Transcript for NY governor debuts state’s hand sanitizer, made by prisoners

We are introducing. New York State clean. And sanitize her. May eat convenient lady by the State of New York. This is a superior product. Two products and now on the market. The World Health Organization CDs you of those people suggests that 60%. Alcohol content. Pure well. Competitor. Europe's they clean. 70%. Alcohol this is 75%. Current capacities 100000. Gallons per week. And we don't be. Ramping up. Will be providing this do governmental agencies schools the end he had a prisons etc. Because you can't get it on the market. And when you get it is shared her experience. So that is now in production would start distributions will run distributed to New Rochelle. Which is hot spot for us to Euro and mr. Amazon and mystery day. If you continue the price guarantee. We will introduce our product which is superior to your product and you or even before opening. So stoppers dead. This is also what less expensive than anything. Government combined to give you an idea that gallon bottle. Is six dollars and and sense. The seven ounce bottle. It is a dollar twelve. Powell cross. And then there is a very small size. Or it is. Which is 84 cents to those much cheaper for us to make ourselves.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.