Transcript for NYC cracks down on illegal fireworks sales

Finally a plea and to sap the Norway's keeping so many up that night we also intend. To go to the root cause and that is the people who are supplying. The fireworks the folks who are profiting off of illegal fireworks. The mayor announcing and multi agency task force to tackle the firework problem that has been going on for weeks the explosions. Are not just keeping people awake but also a leading people injured. Including a homeless man in Harlem. In my PD tweeting this video after the 66 year old was rushed to the hospital went to into a firework Adam when he was sleeping and it exploded. The ruthless attack captured on camera and be in lake PD now investigating. But it's a larger prop. Prior to the coming new Santorum people all over and multiple borrows the city saying in the first fifteen days of this month that they logged nearly 17100 complaints. I don't fireworks at 311. Some people saying that even popped up until the wee hours of the morning but hasn't Benoit. Last night sun still angry about the fireworks they held a protest outside the mayor's residence Gracie Mansion on the upper east side. Honking their horns saying it they can't sleep neither should the mayor this morning the mayor announcing a public safety can't paint. Now we'll run alongside the task force that includes NYPD intelligence bureau officers twelve FDNY fire marshals and twenty sheriff's investigators. Undercover buys sting operations. Finding where the supply isn't cutting it off at the knees mini anxious to see if this will be the solution. Candace McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

