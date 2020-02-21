NYC taxi commission accused of $810 million fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged that the TLC played a role in inflating the price of thousands of medallions over a 14-year period, 2004 to 2017, sometimes by more than 200%.
Transcript for NYC taxi commission accused of $810 million fraud
And your say attorney general politician James is accusing the city a fraud and demanding nearly a billion dollars for taxi drivers James. Filed a notice of claim saying the city significantly. Inflated. The value of yellow taxi medallions. She's seeking 810 million dollars to compensate thousands of cab drivers who she says are now saddled with debts. James says the city has thirty days to provide financial relief to medallion owners or she will go ahead with the lawsuits.

