NYPD safety team making high number of unlawful stops, mostly people of color: Report

A decade after the NYPD's stop-and-frisk tactic was deemed unconstitutional, the police are still making unlawful stops and searches, according to a new report.

June 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live