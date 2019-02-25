Oakland news crew robbed, security guard shot while covering teachers' strike

A television news crew was robbed at gunpoint and their armed security guard was shot on Sunday as they covered a teachers' strike in Oakland, California.
0:57 | 02/25/19

Oakland news crew robbed, security guard shot while covering teachers' strike

{"id":61297939,"title":"Oakland news crew robbed, security guard shot while covering teachers' strike","duration":"0:57","description":" A television news crew was robbed at gunpoint and their armed security guard was shot on Sunday as they covered a teachers' strike in Oakland, California.","url":"/US/video/oakland-news-crew-robbed-security-guard-shot-covering-61297939","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
