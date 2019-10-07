Officer-involved shooting investigation in South Bend, Indiana

The brother of a black man who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer last month is among those calling for Mayor Pete Buttigieg to recommend the officer be fired.
1:09 | 07/10/19

Officer-involved shooting investigation in South Bend, Indiana

