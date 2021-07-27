Officer Michael Fanone testifies before House Select Committee

More
"The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful" Fanone testified.
14:24 | 07/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer Michael Fanone testifies before House Select Committee
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:24","description":"\"The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful\" Fanone testified.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79089661","title":"Officer Michael Fanone testifies before House Select Committee","url":"/US/video/officer-michael-fanone-testifies-house-select-committee-79089661"}