Transcript for 7 officers fired over death of man in Texas jail

I it's a question let's Sandra in Marvin Scott junior have been asking for nearly three weeks since then he. Message medical examiner telling them their son's 26 year old Marvin Scott the third was gone. He died here while in custody a while everybody you know accountable on Thursday a step mark. Scott's family was relieved to hear that these men have been terminated they would learn there's a makes us. But attorney Lee Merritt says justice for Scott Stanley requires more steps. However there are most concerned about these new video imminently out. Allen police arrested Scott on March 14 on a marijuana possession charge. He died in jail hours later Scott Stanley says it's likely that he was having a mental health crisis. In a statement the share of said the Texas Rangers criminal investigation is ongoing. And that quote evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well established sheriff's office policies and procedures. Merritt says Scott's family will meet with the Collin county prosecutor's office this week. We were encouraged you years previous week once we released the preliminary results from our. You know prosecutors are. Decided to meet with the outrage Alice as mayor and granted. An order normal police who. Expedite the injury. They want transparency. When it comes to what exactly app which to look imports who in the video and had to be the and we need the community. The truth hurts told the truth we've seen. In Collin county. I'm working.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.