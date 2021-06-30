Transcript for Officials call for grand jury investigation into Surfside condo collapse

The deadly Condo collapse in Surfside Florida search and rescue crews have been working tirelessly racing against the clock to find any sign of survivors. At least twelve people are now confirmed dead but still a 149. Unaccounted for. ABC's Victor penned up has the latest from Surfside. This morning as crews entered days seven of round the clock search and rescue operations in Surfside. Reported division of emergency management. Asking the federal government for help requesting an additional team to backfill their crews before severe weather moves it. This as the dental climbs to twelve overnight after another body was recovered 149. Still unaccounted for. Feared trapped in the mountain of rubble. Our first responders. Are continuing parade and theory here is difficult task. Putting themselves in danger crews have already moved three million pounds of debris from the collapse but their work is far from over. No officials calling parade grand jury investigation into the collapse. As new details emerged about the condition of this year blinked ourself before it crumbled. ABC news confirming a letter was sent to residents in April. Warning that damaged had gotten significantly worse. That concrete deterioration. Is accelerating and would begin to multiply exponentially. After he too doesn't eighteen engineering report revealed the need for repairs. But the cost was steep. The repairs were priced at fifteen million dollars asking residents to pay anywhere from 80000 dollars to 336000. No the lawsuits are mounting. Racer Rodriguez who made it out alive says she's been reporting issues in the building for years. The neck of the collapsed she says the building swayed like a sheet of paper. The Condo association responding sing it can't comment on pending litigation 64 year old go beyond animal dead Google also narrowly escaped. Filmed inside of me think it Roland because he is the ending meal corn ops and I started rolling now own class. I feel cat cannot come out pretty thick on separate from his life to prove it. No across Miami Dade County high rises forty years and older and above four stories or undergoing an audit. More than 500 buildings being inspected at Miami Beach alone slim building already notified to close off access to four balconies. Barrett to Maura lives on the tenth floor the Champlain cell tower but on the night of the close he was at his girlfriend's house. He was about to leave when she convinced him to stay over perfect. My life. And Victor canto joining me now from Surfside Victor we're now one week into search and rescue efforts. What's the latest as crews continue their tireless work there. Jimmy it's like these guys just can't catch a break. Day seven now it has rained on and off almost every single day and against same story overnight. And again this morning officials now keeping a close eye on the possibility of some very strong storms heading in this direction so. These crews might unfortunately find themselves caught between two disasters. And it. Victor you mentioned in your piece there the partisan division of emergency management has asked the federal government for an additional team. To backfill their crews before more severe weather moves and you said it's rain almost every day. That's sort of like in Florida over the summer but tell us more about how that impacting the search obviously that's tough workers. Absolutely and they are doing everything they can under some grueling conditions because of its not the rain they're dealing with stifling heat and keep in mind they've also had to deal with fires that have been flaring up ever since the building collapse. They are working in the 200 man teams at any given moment there twelve on twelve off the ship starts at midnight they and at noon the next team comes out there. These guys are basically they are living right here in Surfside they've set up their own tent cities. It is an all hands on deck situation here today. And they are absolutely heroes and Victor we know that these fears have already removed. Three million pounds of debris from the collapse a staggering figure a 149 people are still unaccounted for how much more work to they have had of them. And how long could this tape. Today I've asked that question to search and rescue teams of us at the Miami Dade fire police fail some of the same thing. They are going to keep digging until they are told to stop. The priorities still on search and rescue and then comes the investigation and that is going to take weeks months a year maybe even longer we have been watching these big dump truck state. Bully and they load up with some men. The rubble debris and they take it over to a warehouse for inspection that's the investigation that is really going to take a long time today. So much appreciation for those trees Victor a so much appreciation for you continuing to update us out there Victor had no thank you so much.

