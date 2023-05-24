Oklahoma siblings soar past college graduation

Elijah Muhammad is now the youngest graduate from Oklahoma City Community College at just 13 years old. Shania, Elijah’s older sister, earned her Bachelor's degree at age 15.

May 24, 2023

