Ominous drone footage shows Camp Fire in Chico, California

More
This video, shot by teacher Michael Peck and his student production team, showed the football field and town between 10:30 and 11:30 am on Nov. 9.
0:30 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ominous drone footage shows Camp Fire in Chico, California
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59199588,"title":"Ominous drone footage shows Camp Fire in Chico, California","duration":"0:30","description":"This video, shot by teacher Michael Peck and his student production team, showed the football field and town between 10:30 and 11:30 am on Nov. 9.","url":"/US/video/ominous-drone-footage-shows-camp-fire-chico-california-59199588","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.