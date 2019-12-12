Now Playing: Curious seal refuses to leave diver's side

Now Playing: Otters frolic in snow

Now Playing: Lance Bass on Lou Pearlman’s death: 'I was so confused on exactly how to feel'

Now Playing: 10 former NFL players charged by DOJ in alleged health care fraud scheme

Now Playing: Woman denied morning-after pill by pharmacist

Now Playing: 18-year-old Barnard College student stabbed to death, police say

Now Playing: Lance Bass recalls receiving check from Lou Pearlman: 'I knew something was wrong'

Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee debates articles of impeachment

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ looks back at 2019’s biggest stories and best moments

Now Playing: Woman receives double lung transplant and goes on to win tennis gold medal

Now Playing: House passes key defense legislation establishing Space Force and paid parental leave

Now Playing: $3 million found hidden in pork shoulder barrels: Police

Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein inks $47M settlement without admitting wrongdoing

Now Playing: Investigation finds star college athletes accused of sexual misconduct

Now Playing: Arctic blast and snow in the East

Now Playing: New developments in shootout that left 6 dead in New Jersey

Now Playing: Judiciary debates impeachment charges against the president

Now Playing: Massive crowd gathers to mourn two victims of Jersey City shooting

Now Playing: Jacob Underwood on how Lou Pearlman controlled O-Town: 'It makes working impossible'