Oversight of Mueller probe being handled 'appropriately' under Whitaker: Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein insisted Thursday that Robert Mueller's probe has been "handled appropriately" under Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.
Transcript for Oversight of Mueller probe being handled 'appropriately' under Whitaker: Rosenstein
We've continue to manage the investigation as we have in the past and it's being handled appropriately Bob Mueller who were. Rod Rosen Steiner met Whitaker go bar and investigations going to be handled appropriately by the Department of Justice.

