24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Pandemic brings burnout as Americans examine work lives

ABC News&rsquo; Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis reports on workers who are reassessing their careers and work-life balance after the impact of the pandemic.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live