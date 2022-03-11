How pandemic funding fraud cost US millions

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth speaks to author and ProPublica’s Reporter J. David McSwane about his book “Pandemic Inc.: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live