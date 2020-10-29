-
Now Playing: Where the storm is headed next after Zeta’s landfall
-
Now Playing: Dodgers star under investigation
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana as Category 2 storm
-
Now Playing: This teen had the most epic homecoming after undergoing double leg amputation
-
Now Playing: Food manufacturers up production to avoid grocery shortages
-
Now Playing: Dodgers star under fire for on-field celebration despite positive COVID test
-
Now Playing: Van full of explosives found in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: On the frontlines as hospitals buckle from COVID cases
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Zeta slams Gulf Coast, leaving trail of destruction
-
Now Playing: California couple on aftermath of 1978 attack by ‘Golden State Killer’
-
Now Playing: These college students grew a garden to help fight food insecurity in their community
-
Now Playing: Michelle De La Isla could become the first Latina to represent Kansas in Congress
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: Why do Black girls get punished more at school?
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin official: ‘Get those ballots back as soon as possible’
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: LA Dodgers’ historic win
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: Ballot Watch: Signature verification could snarl massive mail ballot count