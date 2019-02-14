Transcript for Parkland: One year later

Undertook I don't in parked in Florida on the one year anniversary of the massacre. Here Stillman Douglas Hyde who spoke with now suspended Broward sheriff's gun is real we are still about what he remembers the day of the shooting. And about his suspension. It's no being a one year looking back on that day what's the first in the comes to mind for you. Hi yes walking through the crime scene. Pension you know it's indelible in my mind. And mark my prayers I wish you can get out of my mind it was it was horrific and I remember first. Body I had seen was co chair and flies story coach worth. Very very close friend and you know and when I started walking. In this scene and so what I saw I started to think as a parent myself as a father of triplets who attempted Stillman Douglas. I started to think. There are parents right now. We don't know this but there's children on content coming home too tight and Victor Lewis who was beyond that was. Is there anything that you wish you were the department had done differently milieu for a full gear to look back at. I certainly reassure. Former deputy Peterson were wondering and simply put the news then leave it there at. We return do you think that there's anything different he would have done procedure leery stand by the procedures that were in place at the time. The there was nothing wrong with training. There was nothing wrong with the policies. It was simply a matter of Peterson going did the governor said that he had suspended due for. Lack of leadership and board procedures that were in place you're responsible. You'll see my response in cord. It was a political move by the governor. You feel as purely political bureau and according to new Republican governor comes in in march of last year he said he was gonna suspend the sheriff in. All he did was what he's certainly reduce suspended. Sure who deserve to be the sheriff tells us he plans on fighting that suspension and today you'll be spending time with family. You're watching ABC news life.

