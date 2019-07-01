Transcript for Parolee charged in young dad's death at campground

After months of investigating. Los Angeles county officials say 42 year old if you grounded pictured here his face blurred by authorities after his arrest in October. Is the person who shot and killed 35 year old Tristan both dead easy kid with these two and four year old daughters and Malibu creek state park in June. The relatives came over immediately solve the problem and. Help the girls and called police Rhonda a trays he would turn survivalist was armed with a rifle when he was arrested in October for burglaries in the same area officials now charging him with voted to murder and ten counts of attempted murder. Accusing him of opening fire on unsuspecting campers and motorist dating back to November of 2016. I just woke up. To a stinging pain in my arm James Rogers says he was struck by pellet gun in 2016. As he was sleeping in inhibit just south of Malibu creek. When you think about going hiking backpacking around to the wilderness I never used to think about humans as being part of the danger. And I totally changed my view on things. Broadest Daley says he has a history of mental illness and retreated to the Malibu hills because he could not deal with people. No word yet on what evidence led to the new charges if convicted route faces a maximum of life in prison. Don your back is ABC news Los Angeles.

