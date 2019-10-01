Transcript for Partial government shutdown enters Day 20

Now before heading to the southern border this morning president trump talked to reporters outside the White House about a number of issues from border. Safety to. The twenty day day twenty of the government shut down to stick a list. Well advised me I'm not prepared to do that yet. I have do what little I have no doubt about. Every app right if it. We often. Again. I make do it. Doug probably. Our Karen Travers joins us now from the White House apparent the president stops talked to reporters in the way out he talked about the shut down negotiations. Cuba's latest on that. Yet a president defending himself after the Democrats came out of that White House meeting yesterday a very contentious meeting. And senator Chuck Schumer said the president threw a temper tantrum. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer say the president was slamming tables and then walked out of the meeting after just fourteen minutes. Residents said he walked out politely but of course that did not to push back from the notion that the Disney didn't go well and right now a bit negotiations. Are at a stalemate that's heard the president just there say that he's considering her getting closer to deciding on this national emergency. He did this could be the off ramp for the president it does not look like there is any hope of getting a deal with congress. To get the wall finding that he wants to build that barrier in the US Mexico border. So even declaring a national emergency is his way to potentially and I guarantee but it's actually get that money and find out another way then to reopen the government. Parents are more about that amber CI shut down that the president says he has the absolute legal right to do so some would argue that's not the case. What if it isn't is it does he have a legal right to do that and if he doesn't what exactly might that look like. Yeah a lot of questions about what the president can do and if he does do this what it means. The White House lawyers have been looking at this for several months and the president and you heard him say says he can do this and trying to do here is go around congress declaring national emergency. Which the White House says would allow him to take money that has been appropriated for the Pentagon and put it toward construction of the border while on the US Mexico border. Because of course you can just take money that's been allocated for one thing and put it toward another that would be pretty chaotic with the federal budget. But at the president declares a national emergency. Is heat. Believes that we give him authority to do some. Funny accounting there essentially not legal experts we have talked to say it's not in any guarantee that if he does declare that emergency he can do that with the money. This will. Absolutely. End up in court. Can you talk to local our radio stations every single day what are people saying couldn't hold responsible for this government shut down. And are they buying the president's explanation for. And yet in many of these stations across the country keep going back to his. The president's own comment from December 11 and that meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi when he said. He would be proud to shut down the government over the issue of border security. He turned to jog Schumer and said I won't even lean you forward I will take the mantle for this so while the White House now is trying to pin this as the Schumer shot down. It's difficult when you're the president taking ownership of it but of course that was ten days before the government actually shut down still much different story then to say. This sense I'm getting is one of frustration. At this is how Washington doesn't work really. And the fact that the president. Has not budged on this number for the border wall funding. Despite that promise from the campaign trail a key campaign promise that Mexico is going to pay for it that is just not going to happen. Frank Garrity said it wants is that a thousand times Mexico will pay for the wall. Contreras of the White House thank you so much care.

