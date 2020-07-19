Transcript for Pastor stabbed during bible study in Virginia

A peaceful Saturday bubble city grace covenant church turned violent when the pastor leading class was attacked and stabbed. To church members came to his defense including Fairfax county police chief at wrestler who. Who is out the church Cappy to be either. At the right time. Other McGwire tends grace covenant she's thankful for wrestlers bravery he did his part in the moment such as we can't prevent injury. According to the church the pastor and one church member were treated for non life threatening injuries at Reston hospital and no people were injury. Equivalents. It. I think. It could deal its senior pastor Brett Fuller said in a statement we are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening along options. What I duplicate it. It's.

