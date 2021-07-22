Pelosi considers inviting Republicans to join select committee after GOP pulls out

More
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the committee a sham after Speaker Pelosi confirmed she would not reconsider her rejection of two Republican appointees.
7:06 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi considers inviting Republicans to join select committee after GOP pulls out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:06","description":"House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the committee a sham after Speaker Pelosi confirmed she would not reconsider her rejection of two Republican appointees.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79000020","title":"Pelosi considers inviting Republicans to join select committee after GOP pulls out","url":"/US/video/pelosi-considers-inviting-republicans-join-select-committee-gop-79000020"}