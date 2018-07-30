Pennsylvania police identify man shot dead

A man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Pennsylvania was identified as a 44-year-old resident of New Jersey by police on Monday.
0:31 | 07/30/18

We're learning new information on the man killed in a police shooting in Pennsylvania we now know he was from New Jersey and we know his name. Police identified him as Joseph Santos from Hasbrouck heights officer shot and killed a 44 year old yesterday just feet from Adori park in Allentown. South Whitehall township officers responding to reports of a man darting in and out of traffic and jumping on cars. Video shows the suspect walking away from an officer and then walking back and officer can be heard yelling for the man to get on the ground before opening fire.

