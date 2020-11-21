8 people injured in shooting at Wisconsin mall

More
Seven adult victims and one teen victim were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber.
1:46 | 11/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 8 people injured in shooting at Wisconsin mall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"Seven adult victims and one teen victim were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74329241","title":"8 people injured in shooting at Wisconsin mall","url":"/US/video/people-injured-shooting-wisconsin-mall-74329241"}