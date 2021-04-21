Transcript for People around nation react to Chauvin verdict

Yeah. What we just witnessed was the wheels of justice turning. Finally in the direction of minorities in this country to do was bittersweet right because I'm. Built on sand about saying they frantic dad yeah justice will be served. And fought like to be Shiite issue. I didn't quite frankly it's always be an issue. Probably sweet man because it you know you see what makes America great. And we're truly makes America great is fair and equitable treatment for everybody regardless of one's freedom. I think it'll make people more elsewhere especially police officers and the more aware that there are people out there and watch. We're videotaping. Things just because that's happened so many news time you can't even count how many times it's happened to black and brown people. I don't think it's a period but I think it's an opening for for a different time and I hope that this kind of behavior by officers like gold. I'm hoping that the institutions will be intense action was not a blue against whatever kids look let's just. Shoots against you know injustice and shoot against. Intolerance and racism is over and and so do that if you take that old they need this they giggled yeah. Hope people don't think this is the end. But there's so many of us but whenever I guess it still don't have just as.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.