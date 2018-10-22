Person shot by security guard while trying to break into news station

Fox 5 DC reports that the suspect was trying to get into their office in Friendship Heights when the incident took place.
We're following breaking news now out of Washington. NBC where a security guard shot a man who is trying to answer a local TV station. WT TGV fox station in Washington tweeted this video of a man on a stretcher said to be the man who was shot. Authorities say he is critically injured. Station employees are tweeting that they are safe been no word yet on any motive in this case will work together more information on this story we'll bring you updates on there and I ABC seven and one.

