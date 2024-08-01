Pierre Thomas' journey to uncover family history of enslavement

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas goes on a journey, as part of a partnership with 10 Million Names, uncovering his family’s history and how it connects with the legacy of slavery in America.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live