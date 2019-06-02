Transcript for Pilot in deadly plane crash had false credentials: Sheriff

There is now confusion over the identity of the pilot whose plane crashed into a home in Southern California. A badge in retirement papers found his body indicated he was a retired Chicago police officer. But that's apartment says he never worked for that. The fat found in the plane's wreckage was reported lost forty years ago in fact the pilot was born with a completely different name. I'd prefer not to comment and let the investigators get their job and my father. Is exactly who he said he lives. Pill for whatever reasons. Yeah I hear his name is Antonio has seen him. And they do have been on record his name whose identity. And then just that the other families know how much. I am grieving right there with them and for them. Four people on the ground died in the accident.

