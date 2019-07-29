'Pink Lady Bandit' and her accomplice arrested in Charlotte

More
Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 38, were arrested in connection with multiple bank robberies in three different states.
0:43 | 07/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Pink Lady Bandit' and her accomplice arrested in Charlotte
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 38, were arrested in connection with multiple bank robberies in three different states. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64638146","title":"'Pink Lady Bandit' and her accomplice arrested in Charlotte ","url":"/US/video/pink-lady-bandit-accomplice-arrested-charlotte-64638146"}