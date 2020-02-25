Pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

More
The last surviving member of the group of African American women who were known as “computers” for their calculations for NASA’s early space missions has passed on.
1:50 | 02/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"The last surviving member of the group of African American women who were known as “computers” for their calculations for NASA’s early space missions has passed on.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69188929","title":"Pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101","url":"/US/video/pioneering-mathematician-katherine-johnson-dies-101-69188929"}