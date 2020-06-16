Plaintiff in landmark SCOTUS case: 'I am overwhelmed with joy'

More
Plaintiff Gerald Bostock speaks about the Supreme Court’s historic decision to protect workers from being fired for their sexual orientation or gender identity.
3:12 | 06/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plaintiff in landmark SCOTUS case: 'I am overwhelmed with joy'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:12","description":"Plaintiff Gerald Bostock speaks about the Supreme Court’s historic decision to protect workers from being fired for their sexual orientation or gender identity.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71267510","title":"Plaintiff in landmark SCOTUS case: 'I am overwhelmed with joy'","url":"/US/video/plaintiff-landmark-scotus-case-overwhelmed-joy-71267510"}