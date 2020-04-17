Transcript for Plan to reopen America

President trump wearing out his blueprint to reopen the country America wants to be open and Americans want to be open. Its guidelines call for phased approach though he says it will be up to governors to decide when to lift restrictions. States would interface want NAFTA BC a two week decline in the number of people with co beat symptoms and the percentage of people testing positive for the virus. Want to stake in check those spots is people would still be advised to maintain social distancing and avoid socializing in groups of more than ten but business is good look at ways to slowly returned to work if states are able to go two weeks without a rebound of Kobe case is they can move to phase two where you could see. Some places like restaurants movie theaters and bars reopen with social distancing protocols. President hopeful parts of the country could reopen by month's end I think twenty United States. Are in that ball game. Iowa's governor believes his state can be one of them and I'm an optimist we we can do this Ohio part of a new coalition of seven midwestern states working together on a plan to reopen. Seven states on the East Coast in three states on the West Coast forging similar alliances though somewhat New York have already extended their shut downs until at least may fifteenth governors and health officials alike agreed the key to the future is testing and tracking the contacts of people who were infected. To prevent further spread. Doctor Deborah perks on CNN. There is no disease where we tasks a 140 million workers on a weekly basis. CC RD has about 500 plus people on the ground in many of the states. The big fee you're a potential second spike in some states mean let's face it this. This is uncharted awarded in May be some setbacks that we may have to pull back a little and then go forward. And while testing is key tracking the spread is just as important in Salt Lake city's Health Department air says it has successfully tracked. 85%. Of the cases in that community. The seat in Massachusetts also has an ambitious tracing program in the works at Pomona outs for say there live in Washington DC thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.