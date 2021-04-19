Plane makes emergency landing on crowded beach

More
A World War II-era plane participating in the Cocoa Beach Air Show safely made an emergency landing on a busy beach.
0:52 | 04/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane makes emergency landing on crowded beach
The big baby got out. Others the pilot right there yeah. Lifeguards everybody's cheer and Baghdad may. Back about water landing now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"A World War II-era plane participating in the Cocoa Beach Air Show safely made an emergency landing on a busy beach.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77168690","title":"Plane makes emergency landing on crowded beach","url":"/US/video/plane-makes-emergency-landing-crowded-beach-77168690"}