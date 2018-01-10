Police say a 12-year-old Boy Scout has died after being buried in sand

More
Gage Wilson was flown to a Kalamazoo area hospital, where he later died.
0:49 | 10/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police say a 12-year-old Boy Scout has died after being buried in sand
Yeah. It's. Or. I. An. Oh. Yeah. And. Okay. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58208202,"title":"Police say a 12-year-old Boy Scout has died after being buried in sand","duration":"0:49","description":"Gage Wilson was flown to a Kalamazoo area hospital, where he later died.","url":"/US/video/police-12-year-boy-scout-died-buried-sand-58208202","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.