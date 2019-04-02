Transcript for Police arrest suspect, seek another in fatal shooting on NYC subway platform

One person is in custody and a sack and is being sought. And deadly shooting on a subway platform in Jackson high the violence captured on camera it started with a fight yesterday on a seven train. In this morning MTA working to reassure somewhere right as the train station is safe. Eyewitness News reporter Kenneth McDowell with the very latest. And it's just something that should never happen I'm I costs that that should happen on out subway system that's just not acceptable. Video posted on social media and being used by the in white PD and the investigation. Shows than knock down drag out fight witnesses saying it started on the seven train that according to the platform. The ninetieth street Elmhurst avenue station in Jackson Heights. It was 1245 Sunday afternoon with a slew of people around eventually the man and the green jacket steaming up and pulling a gun. We freeze that video dare because in the next few seconds the gun is fired six times. The gunfire sending people on the platform a running for cover resist. Gone south and didn't keep us now rushing down from stairs. And even one girl was cry EX I guess she saw it so crank and rushed into my store. The victim was hit multiple times even in the head and died on the platform police trying to figure out what led up to the sites ruling out possibility. Police sources say that this might be old gain related ad they're still working to try to figure out at the victim even knew his attackers. Hearing Jackson Heights Guinness McAllen channel seven. Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.