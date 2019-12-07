Police find rattlesnake, uranium in stolen vehicle

Stephen Jennings and Rachel Rivera had been pulled over by police at a traffic stop when officers found the rattlesnake, uranium, whiskey and firearm.
Transcript for Police find rattlesnake, uranium in stolen vehicle
Caught on camera today but caught our attention officers out an Oklahoma pulled over a pickup truck for having an expired tag. I'm Bonnie cam was rolling as officers discovered the driver not only had a gun. The truck he was driving was stolen and in the Barack he had a canister of radioactive powered uranium. And a rattlesnake. The news. Yeah officers also found no bottle whiskey both the driver and the passenger. Are now under arrest.

