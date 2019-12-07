Transcript for Police find rattlesnake, uranium in stolen vehicle

Caught on camera today but caught our attention officers out an Oklahoma pulled over a pickup truck for having an expired tag. I'm Bonnie cam was rolling as officers discovered the driver not only had a gun. The truck he was driving was stolen and in the Barack he had a canister of radioactive powered uranium. And a rattlesnake. The news. Yeah officers also found no bottle whiskey both the driver and the passenger. Are now under arrest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.