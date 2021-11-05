Transcript for Police identify 6 victims in Colorado Springs mass shooting

There's been a long and exhausting last couple of days not just for our department. But for those who now have to adjust to new way of life. When the suspect arrived. There were ten family members present at the residence. Seven adults and three children. Ages 25. And one. We have recovered evidence showing that the suspect arrived at the residence alone. The suspect entered the residence. And shot all six victims. And quick succession. The suspect then shot himself. Shortly thereafter. The suspect in this case was identified. As Tony year old. T adorable most serious of Colorado Springs. The suspect had been dating one of the victims Sandra a bar. For approximately one year. The suspect was not invited to the family gathering and evidence supports who became upset. Over that lack of an imitation. The suspect had a history of controlling and jealous behavior towards the victim. This behavior in particular was most obvious we're trying to isolate her from her family. Making efforts to prevent her from attending family events. They're.

