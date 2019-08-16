Police investigate suspicious packages in NYC subway

More
The NYPD is asking the public to avoid a subway station in Lower Manhattan.
0:25 | 08/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police investigate suspicious packages in NYC subway
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"The NYPD is asking the public to avoid a subway station in Lower Manhattan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65011543","title":"Police investigate suspicious packages in NYC subway","url":"/US/video/police-investigate-suspicious-packages-nyc-subway-65011543"}