Transcript for Police investigate swastikas painted at NYC college

The NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime after anti Semitic graffiti. Was found at Columbia's teacher's college this picture. Shows one of the swastika is spray painted in the office of a Jewish professor and holocaust scholar. The graffiti which included an anti Semitic slur was found mayor yesterday afternoon. This is the second time the professor has been the target of anti Semitic vandalism.

