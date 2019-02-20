Transcript for Police want to speak to 'Empire' star

The FBI and the US postal inspection service by the latest law enforcement agencies investigating the Josie small chase at the center of their investigation is this letter which made homophobic and racist threats against the actor. Investigators want to know with small it played any role in sending the letter. It was mailed to the Chicago studios of empire the hit fox show where smaller works on January 22. Last week in an exclusive ABC news interview. This is what the actor had to say about. Letter on the letter it had. Stick figure hanging from a tree with a gun pointing toward with the words that suits while it Jesse you will die black. And the return address it and be greeted you know like caps. And baca. Did I make that up to. Chicago police continue bigger investigation looking into allegations that small lit himself. May have orchestrated and hate for the racist and homophobic attack. With the help of these two Brothers who have not been charged small it strongly denied allegations at the attack was a hoax. We are also learning small it was once accused of giving false statements to the LE PD. According to court documents from 2007. The actor was charged with false impersonation driving under the influence and driving without a valid license while allegedly giving his brother's name when police pulled them over. Small it reportedly played no contest to reduced charges and completed an alcohol treatment program. In a new statement fox entertainment is once again stressing that they are standing by the actor repeating that he is not being written out of the show. Ilyce vicar ABC news New York.

