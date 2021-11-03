Transcript for 5 police officers charged in shooting death of 15-year-old robbery suspect

So again my. Look at the windows open. Newly released body camp and surveillance video today showing the intense moments. Leading to the shooting death hoax Adrian Rodriguez who police say he robbed a convenience store at gunpoint before they arrived. Police giving him several verbal commands were wearing seat held climb out of the drive through window. Lifting his shirt and then putting his hands up or taking got a gun in dropping it. He reaches toward his back pocket before several officers opened fire. Tonight five of the six officers who shot at Steve Meehan are charged with first degree manslaughter. Court documents say those five quote. All are necessarily fired lethal rounds that's the Avian which caused his death the sixth officer not charged. Fired nonlethal weapon court documents also say stadium didn't have any other weapons. But they did find yourself bone in his back pocket the fraternal order of police issued a statement today standing by the officers. They say quote. Officers must make life and death decisions in the split second relying on their training when an armed robbery suspect did not Obey police commands. Five officers receive the same threat and simultaneously. Fired their weapons.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.