Transcript for 2 police officers shot, 1 killed responding to report of cars being broken into

At 1:59 this morning we had officers. Working. Where we had of the problem with the burglary from vehicles. One officer was undercover for the officers in uniform. 1:59 this morning they approached. Two suspects who burglarizing. A vehicle in the in the area on the 900 block just. To my right. The officers approached one suspect. Patted him down where they found. What they believed to be a weapon some about it he armed himself. And fired upon our officers to Birmingham police officers have been struck. One of them is. Mortar has been mortally wounded. One of them is critically wounded. We have. One suspect in custody. And we have one suspect who is receiving medical treatment right now.

