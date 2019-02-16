Transcript for Police recount timeline of Aurora mass shooting

To sir it would be a time line the original call came in thirteen 24 officers officers were dispatched to use 641 archer avenue. Active shooter in a plant. Second call thirteen 24 hours caller stating shots fired employees being terminated. Thirteen 25 hours two shots fired inside the warehouse. Thirteen twenty fab hours shots were growing herd over from. Thirteen 26 hours more shots fired. Thirteen 27 hours more shots fired though calls were calls payments are not won once and at thirteenth when he eight hours our first officers responded to the same. At thirteen twin eight hours a determination was made to activate our special response team. At thirteen thirty hours. First report of an off civilian shot. At thirteen 31 hours indication me that there was four victims upstairs. Thirteen 31 hours indication me that there is a victim. In the bay. All of these fought victims are rappers word determined to be deceased at that time. Thirteen 32 hours more shots fired. At thirteen 32 hours. The second officer reported being shot. Thirteen 33 hours at thirteen 33 hours more shots were reported. Is being fired from our officers. Thirteen 4013 34 hours third also reported and shot. Thirteen 35 hours the fourth officer reported being shot. At the point it was their get I've reached the scene in every culprit the the wounded officers a simultaneous operation began. To look for injured recover the officers and also start clearing work house. At 1459. Hours confirmation was made that the suspect. Had been neutralize.

