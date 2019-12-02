Transcript for Police search for tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach Zoo in Florida

Victor rook and Owen Paul beach Florida at the Palm Beach zoo where they are desperately looking for a twelve year old monkey that has apparently been stolen from the zoo I'm here with. Spokesperson. Nike Carter not if you could explain to us what happened here. So we released surveillance video this morning that does show what appears to be a male suspect entering busy Monday morning shortly after 1 o'clock. So the surveillance video shows him entering and leaving the zoo and there also was forced entry at the habitat it appears. Possibly with at night or some other type of object. They cheered the match and were able to steal Cali from her appetite. How they get into the zoo in the first person big jump over a fence to debris gains amounts of forced entry and India. I can tell you that right now we're keeping that close to that that's just with the investigation as to how the tainted entry. I will say that there's evidence that the illegally entered that do what they were caught on surveillance. One individual one individual OK if you could tell us a little bit about the monkey we know that Kelly is twelve years old to rare species tell us more about. Yet she is that all your old dealt these monkey they live to be about sixteen or seventeen years old. She does have anti inflammatory. A condition and say she is treated daily. With liquid medicine she also has specialized diets it would his theory urgent that we get Charlie back into the hands of animal here keepers that take here. So that means that time is of the essence here to get her back because she has. Scheduled medicines and take absolutely and also these animals become adapted they know their keepers they're comfortable in their surroundings since will be can only imagine how scared. She must be right now in the hands of strange jobs. Why would somebody target. That's species specifically. I can tell you that were our first our first inclination was to think that this possibly with the black market specific vulnerable species not many of them remain in the wild. She got a breeding program that's here. Not Palm Beach steal insists she is. Pretty valuable on the black market you don't need not sell the animals. Or by animals here it is it we are part of a collaboration. With other AZ eight accredited zoo until we are working to save species support us she it's crisis. Are you hoping this person just. Turns them in no questions asked that yes absolutely just really hoping that they will do the right being hoping that maybe if someone knows something and someone. But they can convince this individual. To please just come forward we want Charlie back with her family that loves her it that we're just asking for them it's never too late to. Though right. Right well hope we Kelly's it would a come back here safely to get that medicine she needs a few Carter really appreciate the time and you're watching ABC news life.

