Transcript for Police use Taser on 87-year-old woman picking flowers

The mug shot of this 87 year old Syrian woman shared across the Internet. Chatsworth police say they approached Martha Al Bashar Al with guns drawn my grandma and the math loving caring person in generous Martha donate says her grandmother keen to America. Twenty years ago. Alba star is the matriarch of this family peace. Always been a season. For the past 1520 years in America we don't take into and real action that we can. Sunday dinners lawful citizen. Police say the Boys and Girls Club across the street from Alba stars home called 911 when they saw her with a knife on this vacant lot they own. Her family says she was looking fork. Flowers to cut and none we're out there are. And so if he had found some across the law when we spoke with the Chatsworth police chief. He told as Al Bishara would not put the knife down her family says she doesn't speak English and didn't understand. Police used their teaser. I think people I'm happy he has. You know formally. Oh. Something bad but that was. He's here Solomon don't they took his mother Alba shark to the hospital. Then he and captain Bruce during eons and she says her back hurts from the fall. He's a former Dalton police officer and says procedure early cops did nothing wrong. But he calls this a question of compassion and common sense now lot of work. Six mechanism. Network and unfortunately. That what this war.

